Man hit and killed by suspected DUI driver in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/LGPE) – A man was trying to cross a street when he was hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver on Sunday night, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Around 5:30 p.m., officials say a man was crossing the street near Bardsley Street and Spruce Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle. Officers are unsure if the man was using the crosswalk when he was struck.

The man suffered major injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where police say he later died.

While investigating, officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle, identified as 41-year-old Danny Correa, and say he was displaying signs of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officers evaluated Correa at the scene and reportedly determined he was possibly intoxicated.

Correa was arrested following the crash and booked at the Tulare County jail on charges related to driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.