Man hit and killed by big rig on Highway 99

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) A pedestrian died Thursday morning after being struck on Highway 99, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:30 am near Highway 99 and Jensen Avenue.

The CHP said the driver of a big rig was driving north on Highway 99 when a pedestrian was standing in the middle of the road. The truck driver struck the pedestrian and immediately pulled over onto the shoulder.

The victim was possibly struck a second time by another vehicle, CHP said.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office will identify the pedestrian after the victim’s next of kin has been notified.

