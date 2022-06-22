FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police officers say they are investigating a shooting in Downtown Fresno that left a man dead.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night when officers responded to a “ShotSpotter” activation of four rounds near Yosemite and Nevada avenues.

Upon arrival, responding officers say they found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

According to police, officers rendered aid to the man before transporting him to a local hospital where police say he later died.

Investigators say they are contacting witnesses in the area and reviewing surveillance video showing the events that led up to the shooting.

Police say there are searching for at least three suspects and the area could be blocked off for several hours.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.