Man found with thousands of Fentanyl pills during traffic stop in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he was found with thousands of Fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Coalinga, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies were in the area of Interstate 5 and Highway 198 in Coalinga when they pulled over a vehicle.

As deputies were speaking with the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Victor Corella, they say K-9 Willow alerted them to the smell of narcotics in the car.

Deputies searched Corella’s vehicle, where they say they found 4,000 counterfeit Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills.

The Sheriff’s Office says the pills Corella was found with frequently contain a high concentration

of Fentanyl and ingesting just one could be potentially fatal.

Anyone who is aware of any type of illegal drug activity is asked to report it anonymously by calling the Narcotics Hotline at 1-800-660-1086.