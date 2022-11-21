SANGER, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A man was found with a stab wound in Sanger according to Sanger Police Department.

Police responded to a disturbance call on L St between 9th and 10th on Monday evening.

When units arrived an adult male in his 40s was found with a stab wound. Police are investigating and do not know if this is gang related at the time.

Officers are waiting for detectives to arrive at the scene to take over the investigation. Authorities say they do not know where the man was stabbed or what his condition is.

The suspect is unknown at this time.