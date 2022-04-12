MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he was caught wandering through a neighborhood while armed with a nail-studded baseball bat and machete, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were called out to the area of Eastside Acres after a concerned citizen had reported that they had spotted a suspicious man walking around the neighborhood with a metal baseball bat with nails sticking out of it.

While searching the area, deputies say they found 29-year-old Gabriel Alexander Ornelas of Fresno County carrying the bat in an alley behind the Iglesias De Christian Church near River Road.

Booking photo of Gabriel Alexander provided by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that Ornelas was also found with a 15-inch machete that he had hidden on himself.

After identifying Ornelas, deputies say they learned that he was currently on probation out of Fresno County for a previous conviction of carrying a concealed weapon.

“Our community members are vital partners in upholding peace and safety,” said Sheriff Tyson Pogue. “We thank this citizen for making the call to report the suspicious activity in their neighborhood.”

Ornelas was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail on a felony charge of possession of a concealed weapon.