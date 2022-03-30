SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A school was placed on lockdown after a man was found nearby with a gun during a traffic stop, according to the Sanger Police Department.
On Wednesday afternoon, an officer stopped a car near 5th Street and Faller Avenue for a vehicle code violation.
During the traffic stop, officials say the officer noticed that the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Alessandro Jamal Aguilar, had a gun stashed in the car’s door compartment.
More officers arrived in the area soon after and detained Aguilar and his passenger.
While searching the car, officers say they found a 9MM ghost gun, three loaded magazines, and several 9MM rounds during a search of the car.
Officials say Wilson Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown during the incident, but it was lifted as soon as Aguilar was arrested.