SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A school was placed on lockdown after a man was found nearby with a gun during a traffic stop, according to the Sanger Police Department.

On Wednesday afternoon, an officer stopped a car near 5th Street and Faller Avenue for a vehicle code violation.

During the traffic stop, officials say the officer noticed that the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Alessandro Jamal Aguilar, had a gun stashed in the car’s door compartment.

More officers arrived in the area soon after and detained Aguilar and his passenger.

While searching the car, officers say they found a 9MM ghost gun, three loaded magazines, and several 9MM rounds during a search of the car.

Officials say Wilson Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown during the incident, but it was lifted as soon as Aguilar was arrested.