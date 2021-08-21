Man found with drugs after pulling out airsoft gun at Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was detained after bringing a replica firearm to Fashion Fair Mall on Saturday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the area around noon after being notified by Fashion Fair security personnel that someone in the mall was carrying a gun.

Police say security notified them that they had seen two subjects in the mall, one of which pulled out a gun from their backpack.

Authorities say that an on-duty officer at Fashion Fair waited for other officers to arrive before detaining the man in the parking lot.

According to police, the man had an airsoft gun that looked similar to a Glock.

Officers investigating the incident say they found Xanax and fentanyl in the subject’s vehicle.

Police say the narcotics found appeared to be for sale.

The Fresno Police Department says detectives are on scene investigating the incident.