KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at a local hospital, says the Kerman Police Department.

Officers say during an after-hours patrol check on Kerckhoff Park Friday night, shortly after 10 p.m. they were conducting a patrol check and securing the gates of Kerckhoff Park located at 15061 W G Street when they noticed a male subject wrapped up in blankets and clothing.

While attempting to wake him to remind him that the park was closed, officers say they noticed he was unresponsive.

Kerman officers and Emergency Medical Services performed life-saving measures, and officers say the male was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but unfortunately, the subject was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at Community Regional Medical Center.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office says they conducted an autopsy, and the cause of death is pending the results of a toxicology test.

Deputies say no foul play is suspected, and the preliminary examen suggests this is an accidental death where the victim suffered traumatic injuries after falling down.

Officials describe the suspect as a Hispanic male adult in his mid-40s who had no ties to Kerman.