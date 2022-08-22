FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was found suffering from stab wounds inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Tuolumne and Broadway avenues after a man called 911 to report he had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 40s suffering from stab wounds in a vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he is in critical condition.

Investigators say they are still working to figure out if the man had been stabbed near the intersection where he was found, or if the incident happened somewhere else.

The motive for the stabbing is unknown, and a description of the suspect is unavailable at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.