Photo of the scene provided by Visalia Watchdog.

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was found suffering from several stab wounds in a parking lot on Sunday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Just before 7:00 p.m., officers learned that someone with a stab wound had been found in the parking lot of a shopping center near Noble Avenue and Demaree Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspect had already left before officers arrived at the shopping center.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call the Visalia Police Department at (559) 713-8117.