Man found shot in the head inside crashed car in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head after security found him passed out​ and crash​ed against a brick wall in northeast Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers.

Officers said they were called to the area of Cedar and Sierra avenues at Rotary Park East around 11:00 p.m. Thursday regarding a car that crashed into a brick wall.

We’re getting a closer look @ the scene where a man was shot in the head. Per @FresnoPolice, it happened at 11pm. They got a call about a car crash into a brick wall @ Rotary Park East. They found a man in his 20s or 30s w/gunshot wound. Stick w/@CBS47 @KSEE24 this AM for latest. pic.twitter.com/nhBsccbxKJ — Nathalie Vera (@NathalieVeraTV) July 2, 2021

Fresno Police Lieutenant Israel Reyes said when officers arrived, they noticed that the man was gasping for air and had blood all over his head and appeared to be a victim of a gunshot wound to the head.

A handgun was found in the car and police said they originally thought the wound was self-inflicted​. ​After investigating, ​officers said they believe he was actually a victim.

Police said the victim was transported to Community Reginal Medical center in critical condition.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000