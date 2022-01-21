Man found shot and killed near Tower District after ShotSpotter call

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday night at the edge of the Tower District.

Police say they were called around 7:35 p.m. to the area of Van Ness and Belmont avenues after a ShotSpotter activation.

The first officers arrived and did not immediately find anything until they found a Hispanic man in his mid 20’s lying facedown near an alleyway near North College Avenue, police say.

The officer rolled the man over and found he had three gunshot wounds to his upper torso and he was not responsive, police say.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until EMS crews could arrive and he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Fresno Police Department says.

FPD says they have no suspect information at this time and homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

