Man found on the side of the road missing leg after traffic collision, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man was hospitalized after losing part of his leg in a collision Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the area of Road 96 and Avenue 144 in Tulare County around 6:42 a.m. on reports of a man in his late 30s who was sitting on the side of the road. When Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found the man had been in a crash and one of his lower legs had been amputated.

First responders applied a tourniquet to his leg but they say he was losing a lot of blood. He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

Investigators found the vehicles involved in the crash nearby, and they say the other car in the crash remained on the scene.

Officers did add that the victim appeared to be under the influence of drugs.