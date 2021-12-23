Man found guilty of Farmersville murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A jury has found a man guilty of the 2018 murder of a man in Farmersville.

Harbhajan Mundi, 64, was found guilty of “first-degree murder, mayhem, and assault with a firearm with the special allegations that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.”

On July 24, 2018, Mundi arranged for a business meeting to discuss transferring the lease of his Farmersville liquor store and gas station. During that meeting, the jury found that Mundi pulled a gun from his pocket, fired, and struck the victim in the stomach, and the victim’s son in the neck and foot.

They determined that when Mundi saw police arrive, he ran to a room in the store, grabbed a hammer, and struck the victim three times with it.

The victim died five days later at an area hospital.

Mundi will be sentenced on Feb. 24 where he will face a maximum penalty of life in prison.