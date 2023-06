FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old man was found guilty of child molestation in Tulare County, according to the Tulare County District Attorney.

The DA says the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, a Tulare County jury found Efrain Ponce, age 60, guilty of child molestation on June 2. Ponce was convicted of ten felony counts of lewd act upon a child.

According to the DA, the crimes were committed against a single child between 2015 and 2018.