Man found guilty for murder of Fresno teen in 2018

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Monday, a jury found 25-year-old Joseph Espinoza guilty for the murder of 17-year-old Nick Kauls.

According to investigators, Kauls was shot and killed by Espinoza in June of 2018, after Espinoza attempted to rob Klaus and his friend.

Espinoza has been behind bars since 2018 but his trial started about two months ago, and he pled not guilty on all charges.

It’s been more than 1200 days since officials say Kauls walked outside of a home in an old Fig Garden neighborhood and was shot and killed during a botched robbery.

Three years later, a jury found Espinoza guilty of his murder.

Espinoza was originally arrested in July of 2018 after fleeing from police when they tied him to multiple robberies and shootings in the area.

He’s been found guilty of attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic weapon, attempted second-degree robbery, and more.

On October 5th, his trial began, and witnesses took the stand.

“I recall hearing several piercing sounds. Daniel was screaming, and saying that Nick was shot,” a witness testified in court.

Espinoza will be sentenced in January.