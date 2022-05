FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was found dead on the steps of the B. F. Sisk Courthouse Thursday morning.

Investigators say a person called 911 around 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds laying on the steps of the courthouse near O and Fresno street.

Officers say they are investigating the man’s death as a homicide. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.