Man dead after he was found with a gunshot wound and pulled from a car crash in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man is dead after police say he was involved in a car crash in west Fresno Tuesday, but officers do not know if it was the crash killed him or the gunshot wound they found in his side.

According to Fresno Police, the crash took place around 6 p.m. on Dakota Avenue near Arthur Avenue. They arrived, pulled the man from the vehicle, and attempted to give him CPR. That’s when they discovered he had been shot. He was taken to CRMC where he later was pronounced dead.

Investigators are trying to figure out when the man was shot and by who.

“Around here, that type of stuff happens,” said Sublime Hamilton, who lives nearby. “You hear about that. That’s why I stay in my apartment as much as I can.”

Officers say the vehicle the man was in was crashed into a parked car, which prompted the 911 call for them to respond to the scene.

“All we know is he lost control when he was going westbound on Dakota and hit a parked car which brought him to a complete stop,” said Lt. Tim Tietjen.

“At this point our investigators are going door to door, talking to people. We’re looking at surveillance video.”

Police say where the man was shot remains a mystery. They received no ShotSpotter alerts in the area and investigators are working with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to establish if there was an incident elsewhere in the county.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.

