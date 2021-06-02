Man found dead near train tracks in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are investigating the death of a man after his body was found Wednesday morning in northwest Fresno, according to the Fresno Police department.

Fresno Police said a person walking along the train tracks near Barstow and Valintine avenues discover the man who appeared to have been dead for some time. 

Authorities say it does not appear the man was hit by a train. The Fresno County Coroner will determine the cause of death.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000. 

