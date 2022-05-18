FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in a vehicle parked near a Fresno shopping center Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police say that at approximately 7:05 a.m. they received a report of a person who had been shot in a parking lot near Shields and Brawley avenues. Police found a man in his 60s who had been shot multiple times.

According to investigators, an employee at a nearby convenience store had arrived to work earlier in the morning and parked next to the victim. The employee realized that she had forgotten an item in her vehicle, went back outside to retrieve it and noticed that the victim had been shot, investigators say.

Homicide detectives were on the scene obtaining evidence and video surveillance. Detectives found several shell casings near the vehicle and believe the shooting happened sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in this incident, but anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.