TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in a city trash bin, according to the Tulare Police Department.

On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a call on the 200 block of K street for a possible dead person. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside a city-owned commercial trash bin.

The streets where the body was found were closed off while detectives investigated this case. Authorities do say they have identified the person but will be withholding the name until the family has been notified.

Anyone with information about this case can reach the Tulare Police Department at (559) 684-4244.