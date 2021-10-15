Man found dead in Tulare County orchard, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in an orchard Friday afternoon, according to Tulare County officials.

Just after 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Avenue 80, just east of Avenue 256 in Terra Bella for reports of a body lying in a field.

Deputies say upon arrival, the man was found dead.

Homicide detectives are currently at the scene investigating the incident, according to officials.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.