FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in southeast Fresno Tuesday morning.

Fresno police officers said a person driving in the area of Lamona Avenue and Fifth Street around 8:00 a.m. saw the man lying face down and called 911.

Investigators said there are no obvious signs of trauma and the coroner will determine the cause of death. Police said officials from the coroner’s office have identified the man and are in the process of notifying his family.