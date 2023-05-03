MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says a man was found dead after a confrontation with deputies and a fire at a home in Madera Tuesday night.

Deputies say they responded to the home around 10:00 p.m. in the 27000 block of Avenue 16 near Kennedy Street for a man acting erratically. When deputies arrived, they saw a man who appeared to have a rifle. That is when deputies say, they backed away and tried to de-escalate the situation.

According to officials, moments later, deputies noticed a fire inside the house. Madera County Fire was called and put out the fire.

Deputies say they entered the home and found the man’s body. Officials say the man is known to people at the home but it’s unknown if he lived there.