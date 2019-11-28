Breaking News
Man found dead in Fresno County; homicide investigation underway

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A man has been found dead in a rural area of Fresno County.

The victim was found near Feland and McKinley Avenues. According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. about an assault with a deadly weapon. They arrived to find the victim had already passed away.

Deputies are yet to announce the age or identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for further details.

