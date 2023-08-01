FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a garage on Tuesday.

Deputies say they responded to the area of Blythe and Clayton avenues around 12:00 p.m. when a woman called 911 after finding the man inside her garage.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the woman who called knew the victim. The cause of his death has not been released.

The age and name of the victim are yet to be officially released. The cause of death is under investigation.