FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday in a central Fresno canal.

The Sheriff’s office says around 11:00 a.m. Fresno Police responded to the area of Clinton and Millbrook avenues for a report of a body in the canal. Due to the location, the case was transferred over to the Sheriff’s Office.

The coroner is working to determine the man’s cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.