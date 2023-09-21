FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in a southeast Fresno canal Thursday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire officials say around 6:45 a.m. they received a 911 call of a possible person in a canal near Millbrook and McKinley avenues. When crews arrived within a few minutes, they made contact with the reporting person and they confirmed there was a person pinned up against the trash strainer.

Within a few minutes of arrival, fire crews say they were able to gather the necessary teams and recover the man.