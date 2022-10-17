FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Downtown Fresno homeless encampment on Monday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 4:40 p.m., officers were called to the area of Santa Clara and G streets after it was reported that an injured man had been found.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 40s dead on the sidewalk. Investigators say it appeared that the man had a wound to the right side of his neck.

The man’s cause of death is still under investigation and officers continue to look for evidence related to the victim’s death.

The victim’s name has not been officially released.