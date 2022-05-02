FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside of a car at a gas station on Monday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers were called out to a Sinclair gas station near First Street and Bullard Avenue after it was reported that a man appeared to be unconscious inside of a car outside of the business.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 30s who had passed away from some type of an injury.

Officers say they haven’t been able to confirm what caused the injury, but there was a bullet casing found in the car. At this time, officers say they haven’t found any evidence that shots were fired into the vehicle.

While investigating, officers say they spoke with a gas station employee, who reportedly told them that the car had been parked outside of the business since Monday morning.

Homicide detectives have been called out to the scene and are currently investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.