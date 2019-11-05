Breaking News
Man found dead in a burnt-out shed behind a Fresno home; homicide investigation underway

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burnt-out shed behind a Fresno home.

According to Fresno Police, officers were called out Monday just before 10 p.m. to the structure behind the home in the are of Thomas Avenue and 4th Street. Fresno Fire crews had responded to a fire at the outbuilding and discovered a man who had suffered substantial burns dead on a mattress inside.

“It does look suspicious, but we cannot tell if it was a homicide or if he died in the fire,” said Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.

Family members live in the home in front of the burnt-out structure. Investigators are searching for another man in connection with this incident.

