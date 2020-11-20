Man found dead following report of Fresno shooting, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A 28-year-old man is dead after he was found shot multiple times in Fresno Thursday, following a call of rounds fired in the area, according to police.

Officers were called around 9:40 p.m. at a liquor store in the area of Marks and Ahslan.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation into the fatal shooting is underway.