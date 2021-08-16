Man found dead at Tule River Reservation identified

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was found dead at the Tule Reservation last week.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 39-year-old Garret Franco was found at the reservation by Tule River Tribal Police officers on Wednesday night.

After Franco was identified, detectives discovered he had been reported missing by his family a week before his body was recovered. Search and rescue teams had spent several days searching by air and water for Franco after he was reported missing.

The Sheriff’s Office says Franco’s death appears suspicious, but no evidence of foul play has been found. An autopsy will be performed in hopes of determining Franco’s cause of death.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Sergeant Bryan Clower or Detective Jose Melendez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218.

