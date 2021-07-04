Man found dead at park in Los Banos, police say

LOS BANOS, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a park in Los Banos on Sunday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., officers were called out to College Greens Park near Scripps and College Greens drives after someone called 9-1-1 to report they had found a body.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man along the southwest portion of a field at the park.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released by authorities at this time.

Officers were called out to the same park Saturday night after receiving a call about shots being fired in the parking lot.

While officers were responding, they stopped a driver that was pulling out of the parking lot and trying to take a passenger in their vehicle to a local hospital.

Inside the car, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was uncooperative with officers and was taken to the hospital.

Officers have not said if they believe the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jess Ceja at (209) 827-2507.