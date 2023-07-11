FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 24-year-old man was found dead in Porterville Monday morning, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say that around 9:00 a.m. officers were called to the Palm Tree Inn, located at 940 W. Morton Avenue, regarding an unresponsive man that was found in the parking lot.

Officers say they arrived on the scene, found the man with fatal injuries, and secured the scene. Detectives responded to assume control of the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.