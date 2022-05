FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A disabled man was found dead after a fire early Tuesday morning, according to Fresno fire crews.

Fire crews responded to the area of McKenzie and San Pablo avenues near downtown Fresno around 12:30 a.m.

Fresno fire says the fire was in a small detached “in-law” living space which was heavily damaged by the fire.

Investigators say the man used a wheelchair. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.