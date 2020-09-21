Man found and arrested after motorcyclists obstruct Clovis intersection, police say

Adrian Lopez, 21 of Porterville

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — According to Clovis Police Sunday, one man was arrested on felony evading and reckless driving charges after officers arrived to clear out an intersection where motorcyclists had been obstructing traffic.

When officers arrived they say most of the riders quickly cleared out, but a few stayed and popped “wheelies” and made rude gestures to officers. According to a tweet from Clovis Police, when the officers turned on their lights, a motorcyclist ran, refused to stop, and ran several red lights.

Officers did not pursue the suspect on the ground, but Fresno Sheriff Department’s Eagle One helicopter tracked Adrian Lopez, 21 of Porterville, near the Fresno State area where he was detained by Fresno Police. He was booked into Fresno County Jail.

