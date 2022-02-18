Man flown to hospital after alleged DUI crash in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are reminding drivers to drive sober after a man over three times the legal BAC limit crashed and damaged traffic control lights at an intersection in Merced, according to Merced Police Department officials.

On Sunday around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle collision that caused “significant damage” to traffic control lights at G Street and Yosemite Avenue.

Officers investigating the incident say Joel Rodriguez, 21, was driving at a high rate of speed when his vehicle went off the road and struck the power control boxes that control the lights at the intersection.

According to police, Rodriguez was flown to an area trauma center for serious injuries after the crash.

Merced Police Department officials say damage to the traffic signals is estimated to be $70,000 and that Rodriguez had a blood alcohol level of 0.29%, which is three times over the legal limit allowed.

Authorities say Rodriguez was also under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision.

Investigators say the department is seeking prosecution for a DUI in this case.