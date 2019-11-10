Man flips car, crashing into a Fresno business. Police say this is his second DUI in 6 months

Breaking News
FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno Police are investigating an alleged DUI crash Saturday that ended by crashing into a building.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at Belmont and Millbrook avenues, according to Lt. Tim Tietjen.

Salvador Marquez, 53, is accused of drunk driving, hitting another driver, flipping his car and crashing into an occupied business.

The driver he hit was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is going to be OK. No one inside the business was injured.

A gas line was also hit, so Pacific Gas & Electric Co. was called out to shut off gas in the area.

Police say this is his second DUI in 6 months. Marquez will be booked into Fresno County Jail.

Salvado Marquez, 53

