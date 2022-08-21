FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An intoxicated man was arrested for opening fire outside a bar after security denied him entry early Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 1:00 a.m., officers in the Tower District were flagged down by a concerned citizen who told them about a disturbance going on in front of Strummer’s Bar and Grill, near Wishon and Olive avenues.

When officers arrived, they learned that one of the bar’s security guards had stopped a man who appeared to be extremely intoxicated from going into the business.

After arguing with security, officers say the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Jason Domingo, pulled out a handgun and started firing into the air.

Investigators said the security guard was able to get the gun away from Domingo and detain him until officers could arrive at the bar.

Officers searched the area around the bar and didn’t find anyone who had been hit or anything that had been damaged in the shooting.

Domingo was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on several charges related to negligent discharge, and possession of a stolen firearm.

