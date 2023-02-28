FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after being struck by a train in South West Fresno, according to Fresno Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m. police say that the railroad company received a call from one of the conductors about a pedestrian being struck by the train going southbound just east of Diana Street.

Police arrived three minutes later at the location of Mckenzie Avenue and Diana Street. Five minutes after their arrival they located a deceased male on the tracks.

Authorities say that a witness said they saw the man walking eastbound on Diana Street towards the track. Police say it is unknown if the man saw the train coming.

A section of Mckenzie Avenue, east of Diana Street, will be closed while the police investigation is underway.