FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pedestrian wandered into the path of traffic early Saturday morning in northwest Fresno and was fatally struck by a passing car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say they received a call about a collision around 1:15 a.m. They arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from critical injuries.

Investigators say a woman was driving east on Shaw Avenue at Maroa Avenue, when a man in the crosswalk walked into the lane she was driving in. That’s when he was struck.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The CHP is awaiting the toxicology report to find out if drugs or alcohol were a factor on the man’s part.

Officers say the driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.