FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Central Fresno early Saturday morning.

Officers say they originally received a call just after 7:00 a.m. of a vehicle versus pedestrian at Yale Avenue and Orchard Street.

Police also said that while on the way to the call, officers received an additional call stating that there were shots fired in the same area during the time of the original call.

Upon arrival officers found a man lying in the roadway with at least one gunshot wound to the head, according to police. He was immediately pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators say there is currently no indication of a disturbance or a vehicle driving away from the area.

Details and information are scarce at this time, but investigators are canvassing the area and are looking for surveillance video.

If anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to call the Fresno Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 559-621-7000.