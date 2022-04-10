FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he shot and killed his parents at a home on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to a home near 10th Street and Bullard Avenue after the department’s ShotSpotter system had detected several rounds had been fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds in the front yard of the home, along with his 30-year-old son who was uninjured.

Photo of the scene.

After going inside of the home, officers say they found that the victim’s wife had also been shot to death.

While investigating, officials say they learned the son had shot both of his parents before he went and sat down in the front yard. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the suspect or the victims.

Details are unclear about what happened at the home leading up to the shooting and the motive is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.