PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man broke into a Porterville residence, damaged property, and exposed himself, according to officials from the Porterville Police Department.

On Thursday, around 5:35 p.m. officers responded to an incident at a residence around Indiana Steet and Springville Avenue in Porterville involving a man attempting to unlawfully enter a home.

When officers arrived they said they found evidence of a forced entry into the garage of the residence.

After getting into the garage officers said they found a man seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the garage exposing himself.

The man, later identified as Ronald Sanchez, was detained.

During their investigation, officers say they determined that Sanchez had unlawfully entered the residence and damaged personal property.

Officials say Sanchez was booked on suspicion of burglary, indecent exposure after entering an inhabited residence, and vandalism.

Sanchez was found to have two outstanding warrants, according to police.