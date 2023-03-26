FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is said to be in extremely critical condition, and two other people with major injuries after a crash that happened Sunday evening in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 8:30 p.m. they responded to a traffic collision on Highway 180 near south Sonoma Avenue.

Upon investigation, authorities learned a Mustang was traveling eastbound on Highway 180 ahead of a Camry traveling in the same direction. It was then when a Chevy traveling westbound sideswiped the Mustang and crashed head-on into the Camry.

The man driving the Chevy was ejected into the roadway and the vehicle became engulfed in flames, according to investigators.

Officials say the ejected man was airlifted to a local hospital in extremely critical condition while the man driving the Mustang and the unrestrained woman driving the Camry were transported via ground EMS with major injuries.

California Highway Patrol officers say no passengers were in any of the vehicles and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash. The scene is still under investigation.