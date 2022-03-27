MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died and another man was hospitalized after they both pulled from the water at Lake Yosemite on Sunday afternoon, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:15 p.m., deputies were called out to the lake after a possible drowning was reported.

Once deputies arrived, they reportedly learned that two men had been swimming near the pier when one of them went underwater.

Officials say the second man was trying to save the drowning man when they both started to struggle in the water.

Witnesses were able to pull one of the men out of the water before deputies could arrive.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Divers with the Merced County Sheriff’s Water Rescue and Recovery Team found the other man and pulled him out of the water. Deputies say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As the weather becomes warmer, we’d like to remind you to swim safely this season,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post about the incident. “Know your limits and be aware of the area you’re swimming in.”

Authorities have not identified the man who drowned in the lake at this time.