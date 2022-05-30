FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man reportedly drowned Monday near Pine Flat Lake, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Officials.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call around 5:41 p.m. about a man in the water near Pine Flat Lake.

According to sheriff’s office officials, the caller was reportedly a member of the man’s family, and they also said the man did not know how to swim.

Deputies say they had to use a helicopter to locate the man due to the fast-moving water. The Swift Water Rescue Team was also called to help.

The helicopter crews say they first spotted the man around 6:19 p.m. in about eight feet of water.

The man was found dead in the Upper Kings River around 8:15 p.m. near the Mill Flat area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The identity of the man has not been released by sheriff’s office officials at this time.