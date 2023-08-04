SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Friday Tulare County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning at the Sequoia National Park, deputies say.

Around 2:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Swiftwater Dive Rescue Team and the Tulare County Fire were requested to assist the National Park Service after receiving reports of a man drowning.

According to deputies, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Swiftwater Rescue Team arrived at the scene drowning which occurred on the Kaweah River near the Potwisha Campground of the Sequoia National Park.

There is no information as of now regarding the status of the person who may have drowned.

Sheriff Boudreaux would like to remind everyone to be careful near waterways in Tulare County, as the record snowpack melts in the Sierra have created very fast and very cold currents.